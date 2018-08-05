Ex-CIA chief: What ‘right-thinking adult’ would call Trump a role model?

Former CIA Director John Brennan blasted President Trump on Saturday for the president’s tweet attacking NBA star LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon.

Brennan, a frequent Trump critic, tweeted that Trump is having a “harmful impact” on youth in America with “lies, insults, and polarizing hate speech.”

“What responsible & right-thinking adult can point to [President Trump] as a role model for our youth?” he wrote. “Whenever he spews lies, insults, and polarizing hate speech against fellow Americans, think of its harmful impact on our young people and the way they talk, act, & treat others.”

In a tweet late Friday night, the president attacked James’s intelligenceand called Lemon the “dumbest man on television” following an interview where James said that Trump was using sports to “divide us.” – READ MORE

