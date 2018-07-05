Ex-CIA chief Brennan compares Trump to Bernie Madoff

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan on Thursday compared President Trump to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff.

“You are to governance & politics what Bernie Madoff was to the stock market & investment advice,” Brennan tweeted at Trump.

“The two of you share a remarkably unethical ability to deceive & manipulate others, building Ponzi schemes to aggrandize yourselves,” Brennan added. “Truth & justice ultimately caught up with Bernie.”

Brennan, a regular Trump critic, was responding to a Thursday night tweet from Trump about America’s place on the global stage.

