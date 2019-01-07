Ex-Canadian Prime Minister Joins Rashida Tlaib Calling Trump ‘Motherf**ker’

Canada’s First Female Prime Minister, Kim Campbell, Referred To President Donald Trump With An Expletive Saturday Over His Commitment To Building A Border Wall Along The U.s.-mexico Border.

Campbell, who served as prime minister from June to November 1993, described President Trump a “motherf**ker!” in a tweet sent before 10:00 a.m. this morning — using the same profanity-laced term as freshman congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in her pledge this week to impeach the president.

Speaking before a reception organized by the progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org Thursday evening, Tlaib vowed to remove President Trump from the White House, telling the raucous crowd, “[W]e’re going to go in there, and we’re going to impeach the motherfucker.”

Re these responses to my tweet- the obscenity is in the embedded tweet! If you don’t get the reference to the comment by Congresswoman Taib- can’t help you. BTW I am MAGA compared to my pal, fmr Mexican Pres @VicenteFoxQue 🙂 https://t.co/ElG9NWo8M2 — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) January 5, 2019

Responding to criticism from several Twitter users, Campell argued that her language toward President Trump was tamer in comparison to former Mexican president Vicente Fox and was a play on Tlaib's comment.