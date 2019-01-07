 

Ex-Canadian Prime Minister Joins Rashida Tlaib Calling Trump ‘Motherf**ker’

Share:

Canada’s First Female Prime Minister, Kim Campbell, Referred To President Donald Trump With An Expletive Saturday Over His Commitment To Building A Border Wall Along The U.s.-mexico Border.

Campbell, who served as prime minister from June to November 1993, described President Trump a “motherf**ker!” in a tweet sent before 10:00 a.m. this morning — using the same profanity-laced term as freshman congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in her pledge this week to impeach the president.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Speaking before a reception organized by the progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org Thursday evening, Tlaib vowed to remove President Trump from the White House, telling the raucous crowd, “[W]e’re going to go in there, and we’re going to impeach the motherfucker.”

Responding to criticism from several Twitter users, Campell argued that her language toward President Trump was tamer in comparison to former Mexican president Vicente Fox and was a play on Tlaib’s comment.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed