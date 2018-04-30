True Pundit

Ex-Bush ethics official to run for Franken’s former Senate seat as Dem=

Richard Painter, the former chief ethics lawyer for George W. Bush’s administration, is expected to announce on Monday he will run as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Al Franken (D-Minn.).

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Sunday that Painter, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump, recently filed paperwork with federal elections officials to run against Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who replaced Franken in January.

Painter launched a campaign website in recent days, and his campaign’s Twitter page identifies him as “running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.”

Painter is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at the state capitol to announce his plans. – READ MORE

