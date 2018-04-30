Politics
Ex-Bush ethics official to run for Franken’s former Senate seat as Dem=
Richard Painter, the former chief ethics lawyer for George W. Bush’s administration, is expected to announce on Monday he will run as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Al Franken (D-Minn.).
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Sunday that Painter, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump, recently filed paperwork with federal elections officials to run against Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who replaced Franken in January.
Painter launched a campaign website in recent days, and his campaign’s Twitter page identifies him as “running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.”
Painter is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at the state capitol to announce his plans. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Richard Painter, the former chief ethics lawyer for the George W. Bush administration, is expected to announce on Monday he will run as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Al Franken (D-Minn.).