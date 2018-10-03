Christine Blasey Ford’s Ex-Boyfriend Told Senate Judiciary He Witnessed Her Coach A Friend On Polygraphs

In a sworn statement provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, a man who claims to be an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford says that he personally witnessed Ford coach a friend on how to take a polygraph exam. If true, it would mean Ford provided false testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week when she claimed she had never had any discussions with anyone about how to take a polygraph.

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

The troubling allegations about Ford’s polygraph history and potentially false testimony were revealed Tuesday in a letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, to attorneys for Ford. Ford and her attorneys have thus far refused to provide all polygraph-related documents and media to the Senate for review.

“The full details of Dr. Ford’s polygraph are particularly important because the Senate Judiciary Committee has received a sworn statement from a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford’s, stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations,” Grassley wrote. “When asked under oath in the hearing whether she’d ever given any tips or advice to someone who was planning on taking a polygraph, Dr. Ford replied, ‘Never.’”

“This statement raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results,” he continued. “The Senate therefore needs this information.” – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE