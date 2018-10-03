Ex-Boyfriend Of Kavanaugh Accuser Swetnick Says She Liked To ‘Have Sex With More Than One Guy At A Time’

An ex-boyfriend of Julie Swetnick, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of facilitating gang rapes, said she never mentioned being gang raped to him — but did tell him that she liked to have sex with multiple men at the same time.

Dennis Ketterer, a former Democratic candidate for Congress who is also a former weatherman from a Washington, D.C., news station, told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in a letter that he had a conversation with Swetnick in which she said she “liked to have sex with more than one guy at a time.”

The letter from Dennis Ketterer is garbage – the GOP is desperate. The allegations he makes are false and without any basis. We demand that the FBI interview my client & him, and that anyone found to have submitted false info be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 2, 2018

“In fact sometimes with several at one time. She wanted to know if that would be OK in our relationship,” Ketterer wrote. “I asked her if this was just a fantasy of hers. She responded that she first tried sex with multiple guys while in high school and still liked it from time-to-time.” – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE