WASHINGTON — Retired astronaut Mark Kelly, who became a staunch gun-control activist after the shooting of his wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, says he’s running to finish John McCain’s term in the U.S. Senate.

Mark Kelly announces run for John McCain’s Senate seat

Ex-NASA astronaut has become staunch gun-control advocate

His wife, former Rep. Giffords, was shot during public appearance

READ MORE