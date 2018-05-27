Ex-aides allege they were required to become ‘personal servants’ for Republican congressman

Rep. Tom Garret (R-Va.) allegedly turned the congressman’s staffers into personal servants and gofers, according to statements from multiple former employees, Politico reported.

Four former staffers claim they were assigned to do grocery shopping, pick up clothing the congressman forgot at his Washington apartment, care for the family dog, and chauffeur his daughters, according to the report.

The former employees — not named in the story — said they performed the tasks out of fear that their careers would not advance if they refused. The former aides said “inappropriate” requests were also made of interns.

Politico stated that it agreed to not name the former employees because they fear retribution. Some of the demands were made by Garrett’s wife, Flanna, who frequently came to his House office with him, according to the report.

“I didn’t know who I was working for: Was I working for him? Was I working for her?” said one of those staffers. “We became their gofers.”

Several aides said the couple brought their dog to the office and occasionally would forget about the pet. If that happened, the aides were responsible for transporting the dog back to Garrett’s Washington apartment.- READ MORE

