‘Everything Is on the Table’ for DeVos-Led School Safety Panel

Secretary of Education will lead Trump administration’s efforts to protect students, arm trained teachers, and encourage other gun-related policy proposals

“Everything is on the table” for securing schools against attacks like Parkland, Florida’s high school massacre, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Monday on NBC News’ “Today” morning show.

“I think schools have to be protected like every other large gathering place. We protect stadiums. We protect theaters. We protect airports. And we need to make sure that schools are protected in the same way. They have our most valuable asset — our students,” DeVos said.

Her comments came just a day after she was named to head a new White House commission examining the methods and tools necessary to strengthen and secure schools against deadly attacks like the February 14 assault by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.- READ MORE

