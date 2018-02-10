Everyone Talking About A ‘Blue Wave’ In November Should See These Latest Poll Numbers For Democrats

After a tremulous first year for the Trump administration, many in the press have been predicting a “blue wave” in November. Various polls have shown a deep blue polling preference in many swing districts over the past month. However, after Trump’s State of the Union speech, polls for Republicans have begun to stabilize.

5 POINTS!!! It's early, but Dems have to be a smidge worried about this:https://t.co/e05xjwY8os pic.twitter.com/c0qiTAtYTh — Micah Cohen (@micahcohen) February 6, 2018

This week, an aggregation of polling data from Five Thirty Eight showed a five-point drop in numbers for Democrats nationally since Christmas Day 2017. – READ MORE

House Democratic lawmakers are reportedly enraged at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s decision to give an unprecedented eight-hour speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, saying that she hurt many of her Democratic colleagues who are running in 2018:

Some centrist-minded Democrats said Pelosi’s daylong protest could — by calling attention to the failure to provide relief for Dreamers — make it that much harder for vulnerable members to vote for the budget deal. …

“This stunt … had nothing to do with protecting vulnerable members who have to take a difficult vote,” said one moderate lawmaker who asked not to be named. “Working out this deal and then saying she’s not going to vote for it? Come on. She was at the table.” …

All House Democrats are supportive of Dreamers. But several members, particularly centrists, are wary of using the immigration issue as a campaign cudgel, worried it could derail Democrats’ chances of taking back the House.

Another House Democrat told Bloomberg, “Many of our members are furious. We have spent the last three weeks insisting that we don’t want to shut the government down over DACA, and she essentially made the whole thing about it. Virtually everyone trying to win seats outside of California feels she has hurt their chances.” – READ MORE

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) on Wednesday evening shot back at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) following her more than eight-hour speech on the House floor demanding a vote on an immigration bill to address the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program set to expire in March.

Nearly nine hours later, Hensarling was able to resume. He joked: “Mr. Speaker, we could not be more highly honored that the Minority Leader would take such an interest in HR 1153, the Mortgage Choice Act.”

“I am reminded that there are members who come to this great chamber to make speeches, and there are those who come to make laws,” the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee continued. “When it comes to speeches, I would note that the Gettysburg Address came in at two minutes, and Americans may think it had greater eloquence.” – READ MORE