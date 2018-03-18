Everyone Freaking Out Over McCabe’s Firing Is Missing a Huge Detail

The mainstream media and anti-Trump liberals — which are increasingly hard to tell apart — have taken a clear stance on the firing of Andrew Mc­Cabe: It was done out of spite, and proves just how vindictive the president has become.

Missing in the back-and-forth vitriol over McCabe’s firing, however, is an incredibly important detail that the media seems eager to ignore.

It turns out that Donald Trump didn’t randomly decide to show the deputy the director the door on a whim. In fact, it was the FBI itself which recommended that McCabe be terminated — and so did the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department.

“(Attorney General) Sessions announced the decision in a statement just before 10 p.m.,” The Washington Post reported, noting that both “the Justice Department inspector general and the FBI office that handles discipline had found ‘that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.’” – READ MORE

