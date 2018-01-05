Every Single JetBlue Crew Member Will Get a $1K Bonus Due to GOP Tax Bill

When Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called the GOP tax bill the “worst bill” in the history of Congress, she probably didn’t foresee all the companies that would come out in favor of it.

First, AT&T offered $1,000 bonuses to its employees. Then, Fifth ThirdBancorp did the same thing for its 13,500 employees. The pattern followed with Comcast deciding to divvy out $1,000 bonuses to its 100,000 team members. In fact, according to the Washington Times, over 100 companies have responded to the tax bill with rewards for their staffs:

JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU, +0.46% said late Thursday that it plans to give a $1,000 bonus to its 21,000 employees except the chief executive, and its executive vice presidents. JetBlue stock is flat at $21.69 after hours.– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *