Even the anti-Trump media had some kind words for Melania Trump this week

After spending the past two years bashing Melania Trump, the media caught up with the rest of the country this past week and acknowledged her as a capable and talented first lady – finally giving her the respect she deserves.

Mrs. Trump’s striking, white, broad-brimmed hat proved to be her biggest fashion statement and the centerpiece of her look that attracted the most attention. One that, in a surprising turn of events, found her once again being praised by CNN.

This time it was Brooke Baldwin, who said Mrs. Trump’s hat was “stealing the show” and that she was “stunning.” Her comments came during an interview with Naeem Khan, a fashion designer who dressed Michelle Obama. Both agreed they loved the hat.

Online, ABC News headlined an Associated Press story: “Melania Trump takes her moment to sparkle in the spotlight.” Meanwhile, the website for NBC’s “Today” show praised the first lady, saying her ensemble was striking, but it was her hat that stole the show. Applauding her fashion statement the website reported: “One thing is for certain: The former model still has a flair for style!”

Following the visit, The Guardian reported that Brigitte Macron extolled praise on Mrs. Trump, saying she was “actually really fun. We have the same sense of humour. We laugh a lot together.” Mrs. Macron called Melania Trump “kind, charming, intelligent and very open.” – READ MORE

