Even O.J. Simpson Shreds Kaepernick for National Anthem Protests: ‘Bad Choice Attacking the Flag’

In a recent interview with Buffalo News, O.J. Simpson bashed Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players’ decision to protest during the national anthem.

“I think Colin made a mistake. I really appreciate what he was trying to say,” Simpson said. “I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.”

“When he did it the first time, I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake. I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.” – READ MORE

