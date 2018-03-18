Even O.J. Simpson Shreds Kaepernick for National Anthem Protests: ‘Bad Choice Attacking the Flag’

In a recent interview with Buffalo News, O.J. Simpson bashed Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players’ decision to protest during the national anthem.

“I think Colin made a mistake. I really appreciate what he was trying to say,” Simpson said. “I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.”

“When he did it the first time, I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake. I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1