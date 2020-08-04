Even MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Beat NBA, MLB Opening Night Ratings

The bad news continues for the return of pro sports: The entire Fox News lineup – and even MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow – beat the NBA and MLB opening night broadcasts.

For an overview, Fox News was the big winner when it came to average number of viewers in the month of July.

Hannity, Fox News – 4.1M

Tucker Carlson, Fox News – 4M

Ingraham Angle, Fox News – 3.4M

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC – 3.3M

The Five, Fox News – 3.3M

On July 24th, when Major League Baseball resumed its season, many thought that the long-awaited return of the nation’s pastime would bring with it rich rewards for MLB’s broadcast partners.

That turned out to be true, in a sense, but MLB still got beaten decisively by cable news programming.

As Outkick explains, “July 24, MLB returned to large ratings. But its 3.4 million average fell short of Hannity (4.3M), Carlson (4M), and Maddow (3.6); all three drew close to normal viewership. (The Five, as non-head-to-head airing, too topped MLB with 3.6M viewers.)” – READ MORE

