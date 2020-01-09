EUROPE, U.S. STUNNED as Harry & Meghan Quit Royal Family (Video) — DUO STEPPING DOWN

There is trouble in fantasy land.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and become financially independent.

“This is one of the biggest royal stories of modern times. Incredible statement from Harry and Meghan on plans to step back, become financially independent, and split their time between Britain and Canada/US” — Rayner

