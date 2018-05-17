Europe ‘Dangerously Close’ to Blackouts as Pivot to Alternative Fuels Fails

Europe’s pivot away from traditional power sources without a proper contingency plan may be putting the continent at risk of a severe energy crisis, warns an energy executive.

A severe shortage in generation capacity is to be expected in several European countries, Tor Martin Anfinnsen, a senior vice president for marketing and trading at Statoil ASA, said during a Tuesday conference in Amsterdam.

Germany, the U.K. and Belgium — countries that are phasing out coal and turning away from nuclear power — are at risk of rolling blackouts and high electricity bills unless they change their policies.

“If you have a dangerous bend in the road and everyone knows there is a dangerous bend but nothing is done with it unless there is an accident in the road,” Anfinnsen stated Tuesday.

“Is that what we will see in Europe in power generation as well? Will we have to see blackouts before you see a change in policies? That remains to be seen but we are getting dangerously close in many markets.”

Anfinnsen is calling on European leaders to embrace natural gas, an abundant fossil fuel source that emits around 50 percent less carbon dioxide than coal. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1