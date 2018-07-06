EU votes to block controversial copyright law that would ban memes

The legislative body of the European Union on Thursday voted against a law that would have significantly reformed copyright rules on the internet, Politico reported.

The European Parliament rejected legislation that would have implemented harsher copyright enforcement rules online. Opponents of the measure warned it could alter the future of the web.

The bill, which passed through committee last month, would have required companies like Google and Facebook to buy licenses from news media companies before running links to their stories on their platforms.

It would have also required content uploaded within the EU to be screened for copyright infringement. Opponents of the law argued it would lead to the banishment of “memes” across the internet, though proponents disputed that claim, according to Politico. – READ MORE

