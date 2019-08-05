Ethnic Studies Curriculum Will Teach Children Capitalism Equal to ‘Racism’ and ‘Oppression’

The California Education Department’s model Ethnic Studies Curriculum plans to teach children capitalism is a “system of power” and “oppression,” equal to “white supremacy,” “patriarchy,” and “racism.”

The department will be accepting public comments on the model curriculum, which defines ethnic studies as “the interdisciplinary study of race, ethnicity, and indigeneity with an emphasis on experiences of people of color in the United States,” until August 15. Comments may be made via the Public Input Template found here.

The model curriculum may be difficult for many parents of school children to comprehend because it relies on language the radical left now considers essential to achieve its political goals.

For example, the introduction of the document uses the term “hxrstory,” instead of “history,” in keeping with the gender ideology that states “womxn” must not be defined in terms of their relation to men.

According to the model curriculum, “Ethnic studies is xdisciplinary” – READ MORE