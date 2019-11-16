Ethics report exposes Rep. Tlaib texts: ‘So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money’

Throughout her 2018 campaign for Congress, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib repeatedly begged for cash from her campaign for personal expenses and “may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law,” according to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The House Ethics Committee investigating Tlaib’s potential 2018 campaign violations released documents Thursday that included text messages between the Socialist congresswoman and campaign staff that earned a referral from the OCE.

The Ethics Committee has now “expanded” the investigation into Tlaib’s campaign finances, Fox News reports.

It all started in April 2018, when Tlaib began complaining to her staff in emails about “struggling financially right now.”

She said she was “sinking.”

“So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money, but Ryan said that the committee could actually pay me,” Tlaib wrote in emails released by the OCE. “I was thinking a one time payment of $5k.”

Days later, she apparently had a better idea.

“I am just not going to make it through the campaign without a stipend,” she wrote. – READ MORE