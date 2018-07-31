Establishment Media Silent After Judge Follows Through on Trump’s Family Reunification Process

The Trump administration didn’t create the mess along the southern border, but it is actively working to fix it.

That’s the overall view of a U.S. district judge tasked with overseeing the reunification process of adult and minor aliens who were separated for various reasons while trying to enter the country illegally.

In a court hearing Friday, Judge Dana Sabraw commended the administration for its good-faith efforts to reunify nearly 2,000 children by the deadline — Thursday — previously imposed by the court.

According to CBS News, Sabraw said the Trump-run government deserves “great credit” for its actions in bringing those separated families back together.

The judge also acknowledged that for immigrants who are under the government’s purview, “that (reunification) process has been completed,” according to The Washington Times.– READ MORE

A federal judge has sided with the city of Chicago and against the Department of Justice, saying that the DOJ doesn’t have the authority to withhold public safety funds based on Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city and its refusal to work with federal authorities regarding illegal aliens in police custody, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted the city a permanent injunction against DOJ conditions for the funding, including cooperating with a federal law that disallows restrictions on sharing of immigration status information between local and federal authorities and requiring cities to permit the Department of Homeland Security to access the facilities of local law enforcement.

These preconditions clashed with local Chicago law, which, according to the Tribune, “bars police from granting ICE officials access to people in Chicago police custody, except when they’re wanted on a criminal warrant or have a serious criminal conviction.”

“Police also cannot allow ICE agents to use their facilities for investigations, and on-duty officers are not allowed to respond to ICE inquiries or communicate with ICE officials about a person’s custody status or release,” the Tribune added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1