ESPN’s Kellerman: ‘Extremist Right-Wing Agitators’ Mostly Responsible for Violent Protests

Tuesday, ESPN “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman reacted to UFC fighter Colby Covington slamming “woke athletes” and other “spineless cowards” such as NBA superstar LeBron James after defeating Tyron Woodley over the weekend.

In an attempt to troll the outspoken conservative Covington before their fight, Woodley donned a fake MAGA hat and stated “Black Lives Matter” multiple times. Following the fight, Covington criticized Black Lives Matter as a “sham” and a terrorist organization. He also called Woodley a “Marxist” who “hates America.”

Kellerman, who accused Covington of invoking politics to be relevant, discussed the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s in Minneapolis and Jacob Blake’s in Kenosha. He noted that 93% of the protests have been peaceful, and then said “a big percentage” of the violent protests have been the result of “extremist right-wing agitators.” – READ MORE

