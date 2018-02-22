ESPN’s Jemele Hill: ‘I Stand by Calling Trump a White Supremacist’

ESPN’s Jemele Hill is once again refusing to back down from her claim that President Trump is a “white supremacist.”

The former SportsCenter host appeared on ABC’s The View on Wednesday, and declined the opportunity to retract her harsh statement towards the president.

ABC host Meghan McCain, who is said to represent the center right perspective on the morning talk show, quizzed Hill about her 2017 attack on the president, according to the Washington-based newspaper The Hill.

“Do you stand by what you said and do you think that President Trump supporters are white supremacists?” McCain asked.

“I still stand by what I said,” Hill told the women. “I don’t think his supporters are white supremacists. What I would say though is they have the benefit of privilege to be able to distance and disassociate themselves from certain issues. – READ MORE

