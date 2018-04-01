True Pundit

ESPN’s Jemele Hill Attempts to Make Laura Ingraham Boycott Racial

ESPN’s Jemele Hill has waded into the attacks on Fox News host Laura Ingraham, with an attempt to turn the controversy into a discussion about racism.

In a pair of Tweets on Friday, Hill implied that she thinks Ingraham got away with criticizing black basketball players without facing a boycott, but now she is finding trouble with David Hogg only because the kid is white.

“Always interesting to note what line can’t be crossed. Guess #ShutUpAndDribble wasn’t the line,” Hill Tweeted on March 30.

Hill went on with a second tweet bemoaning the racism in the U.S. by claiming LeBron James would have been “vilified” if he went after Ingraham’s advertisers. – READ MORE

