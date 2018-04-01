ESPN’s Jemele Hill Attempts to Make Laura Ingraham Boycott Racial

ESPN’s Jemele Hill has waded into the attacks on Fox News host Laura Ingraham, with an attempt to turn the controversy into a discussion about racism.

In a pair of Tweets on Friday, Hill implied that she thinks Ingraham got away with criticizing black basketball players without facing a boycott, but now she is finding trouble with David Hogg only because the kid is white.

“Always interesting to note what line can’t be crossed. Guess #ShutUpAndDribble wasn’t the line,” Hill Tweeted on March 30.

Always interesting to note what line can’t be crossed. Guess #ShutUpAndDribble wasn’t the line. https://t.co/eILBTkxW2q — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 30, 2018

https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/979834174398898176

Hill went on with a second tweet bemoaning the racism in the U.S. by claiming LeBron James would have been “vilified” if he went after Ingraham’s advertisers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1