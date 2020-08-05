ESPN Subscriber Losses Accelerate as Network Returns to Woke Programming

The subscriptions and revenues for ESPN are plummeting at an increasingly fast rate, as the network has replaced its sports coverage with leftist propaganda.

Analyst Rich Greenfield recently looked at Disney and ESPN’s reports and found very troubling numbers for the sport network and its parent company.

ESPN’s loss in subscribers is also shocking for its size. The loss of subscribers continues and is down another six percent year-over-year.

So far, this year’s subscriber loss has accelerated over past years. The sports network was down 4.5 percent in the first quarter, off 5.5 percent in the second quarter, and down a whopping 6 percent in the third quarter.

Indeed, the six percent decline ESPN saw in the third quarter this year is just part of the declines suffered in every quarter at since the third quarter of 2016. – READ MORE

