ESPN slammed for bringing back ‘conservative-bashing’ Keith Olbermann who once called Trump a ‘Nazi Nazi f*ck Nazi Nazi RACIST’

ESPN has been under fire recently for what many media watchdogs consider a liberal bias and the network raised eyebrows on Friday by announcing an expanded role for anti-Trump pundit Keith Olbermann.

ESPN announced on Friday that Olbermann will frequently guest anchor the flagship “SportsCenter,” serve as an MLB play-by-play broadcaster, co-host various opinion programs such as “Pardon the Interruption” and guest host ESPN Audio programs.

This is Olbermann’s sixth stint at ESPN and the time in between has been largely spent as a far-left political pundit on MSNBC and an assortment of other networks. Most recently, he anchored an anti-Trump online program for GQ, “The Resistance,” and authored a book titled, “Trump is F*cking Crazy: (This is Not a Joke).”

Olbermann has been among the most outspoken critics of the president in the entire media industry, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by Trump. He once claimed that Trump and his family have done more damage to the U.S. than Usama bin Laden. ESPN’s newest star was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground – a violation of U.S. flag code.

Just this week, The Wall Street Journal’s Shalini Ramachandran published a piece about how a “weakened ESPN became consumed by politics,” the details several polarizing decisions the network has made in recent memory. Last year ESPN’s Jemele Hill made headlines by calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”

ESPN hires Keith Olbermann. That will certainly do a lot to support the network’s claim that it’s not overtly leftist. pic.twitter.com/FDxBfEzM9v — Not Jerry Tipton (@NotJerryTipton) May 25, 2018

Danhof told Fox News that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” when asked about the network’s decision to bring back Olbermann.

“That may as well be the model at failing ESPN. In an era of cord-cutting, ESPN just continues to pile problems on itself by continuing its tired trope of liberal programming and moralizing. And when it comes to liberal moralizing, who better than the seemingly-forgotten Keith Olbermann? ESPN’s decision to hire the conservative-bashing blowhard only reinforces what it’s ever-fleeting viewers already know – the network cares more about advancing leftists causes than it does about sports, or, frankly, its own ratings,” Danhof said. – READ MORE

