ESPN public editor calls for more ideological diversity to counter liberal bias

Jim Brady, public editor at ESPN, addressed the intersection of sports and politics at the network in response to inflammatory tweets about President Trump posted by an ESPN host Monday, and called on the sports network to embrace more ideological diversity to counter its liberal bias.

Brady wrote in a blog post Friday that Jemele Hill, “SportsCenter” anchor at ESPN, was in the wrong and put her employer in a difficult situation.

“In the past year, ESPN’s internal and external political issues have been a hot topic, and one I have written about a few times,” Brady wrote in a blog post Friday. “Yet it remains clear that the network is still publicly struggling to navigate the increasingly complex intersection of sports, politics and culture.” – READ MORE