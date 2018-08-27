ESPN Parts Ways with Jemele Hill Less Than a Year After She Called Trump a ‘White Supremacist’

Controversial host Jemele Hill and ESPN have parted ways less than a year after she claimed that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist.”

Hill regularly blasted the president on Twitter, but her comments calling his rise a “direct result of white supremacy,” was a step too far for many.

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

According to reports, the host’s separation from ESPN is “amicable.”

According to the New York Post, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro hoped to move the network away from politics to maintain a focus on sports as to not isolate anyone from the audience. – READ MORE

But this week, the Trump re-election campaign has jumped on the network’s decision with an email urging supporters to sign a petition urging ESPN to dump its blackout of the anthem, TMZ reported.

“Just after we heard a sitting governor trash America, ESPN has now decided it will no longer play the National Anthem before Monday Night Football,” the Trump campaign email reads. The governor referenced is New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo who recently had to do damage control for saying “America was never that great.”

“If ‘America’ is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?” the campaign email continued.

“I’m calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob. I was the first person to sign this petition. Now I need you to follow my lead and be the second,” the missive concluded. – READ MORE