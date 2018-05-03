ESPN Loses Half A Million Subscribers . . . In One Month

And the plummeting of ESPN continues apace. On Tuesday, data was revealed that the sports network (aka MSNBC with footballs, according to Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro), lost half a million subscribers in April. That’s 17,000 subscribers a day.

ESPN: -500K households

FS1: -328K households

Golf Channel: -505K

NBCSN: -544K

NFLN: -842K (Comcast kicked it up a tier with the Fox TNF news) — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) April 30, 2018

will post table shortly. table compares May 2018 estimates vs. May 2017 and the Y/Y view is not nearly so carnage-y. ESPN down 683K homes, FS1 down 103K, NBCSN down 200K, etc. For now, Rome is merely smoldering. — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) May 1, 2018

In the same time period in 2017, ESPN lost 683,000 subscribers, so the dizzying pace of the network’s decline has barely slowed down as subscribers flee for greener pastures. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1