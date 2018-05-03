Business Sports
ESPN Loses Half A Million Subscribers . . . In One Month
And the plummeting of ESPN continues apace. On Tuesday, data was revealed that the sports network (aka MSNBC with footballs, according to Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro), lost half a million subscribers in April. That’s 17,000 subscribers a day.
ESPN: -500K households
FS1: -328K households
Golf Channel: -505K
NBCSN: -544K
NFLN: -842K (Comcast kicked it up a tier with the Fox TNF news)
— Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) April 30, 2018
will post table shortly. table compares May 2018 estimates vs. May 2017 and the Y/Y view is not nearly so carnage-y. ESPN down 683K homes, FS1 down 103K, NBCSN down 200K, etc. For now, Rome is merely smoldering.
— Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) May 1, 2018
In the same time period in 2017, ESPN lost 683,000 subscribers, so the dizzying pace of the network’s decline has barely slowed down as subscribers flee for greener pastures. – READ MORE