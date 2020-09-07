ESPN host accuses Brooklyn Nets of racism for hiring white Hall of Fame player Steve Nash as coach

After the Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash, an NBA Hall of Fame point guard, to be their next head coach, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said the hiring was an example of white privilege.

Smith, who said he “love” Nash, complained that black former players don’t get the kind of opportunity that Nash is getting by joining a Nets team that — if healthy — could compete for a championship next season.

“This is one of the toughest, toughest positions that I’ve ever had to take in my career on ‘First Take,’ and here is why,” Smith said, before going on to list some of the reasons he believes Nash is a great person who is extremely knowledgeable about basketball — but has no formal coaching experience.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no way around this,” Smith said. “This is white privilege. This does not happen for a black man. No experience whatsoever on any level as a coach, and you get the Brooklyn Nets job?” – READ MORE

