ESPN Executive: We’re Not A ‘Pinko Lefty Operation’

The employees of ESPN want viewers to know that they’re not some kind of “pinko lefty operation.”

For a piece on “ESPN’s internal political divide,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Marisa Guthrie spoke with about a dozen or so ESPN employees, who “virtually all express concern about the network’s direction.”

The executive underscored that, in contrast to popular opinion, the leadership of the network is far more conservative than social justice warrior. “The network itself takes a terrific knock for being some kind of pinko lefty operation,” the executive told THR.

The leftwing label, the executive suggested, is former ESPN President John Skipper’s fault. “Skipper was a progressive guy, he was about diversity and inclusion and made some decisions that frankly put a target on ESPN’s back,” said the executive — Guthrie citing Caitlyn Jenner being awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPYs as an example.

“At this point, Bristol, Connecticut, is not a bastion of liberalism,” the executive insisted. “And it’s laughable that that’s the perception.” – READ MORE

