ESPN Employees Gave Clinton 270 Times More Money Than Trump During 2016 Campaign

ESPN employees gave former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton 270 times more in donations than her Republican opponent, President Donald Trump, during the 2016 election cycle.

People who identified ESPN as their employer overwhelmingly donated to Democratic candidates, campaign committees, and political action committees throughout the 2016 campaign, the conservative NTK Network reported Wednesday:

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, people who identified ESPN as their employer made 408 donations during the 2016 election totaling $116,285.

The biggest individual benefactor of donations was Hillary Clinton who received 217 donations during the 2016 campaign totaling $27,580.

By contrast, President Trump revived just two donations from ESPN employees, who donated a total of just $102. – READ MORE