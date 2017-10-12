True Pundit

Politics Sports

ESPN Employees Gave Clinton 270 Times More Money Than Trump During 2016 Campaign

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

ESPN employees gave former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton 270 times more in donations than her Republican opponent, President Donald Trump, during the 2016 election cycle.

People who identified ESPN as their employer overwhelmingly donated to Democratic candidates, campaign committees, and political action committees throughout the 2016 campaign, the conservative NTK Network reported Wednesday:

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, people who identified ESPN as their employer made 408 donations during the 2016 election totaling $116,285.

The biggest individual benefactor of donations was Hillary Clinton who received 217 donations during the 2016 campaign totaling $27,580.

By contrast, President Trump revived just two donations from ESPN employees, who donated a total of just $102. READ MORE

ESPN Employees' Clinton Donations Versus Trump Donations Tells You Everything About the Network's Politics
ESPN Employees' Clinton Donations Versus Trump Donations Tells You Everything About the Network's Politics

ESPN employees donated 87 percent of the time...
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter