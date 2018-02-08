ESPN confirms its upcoming streaming service is going to majorly suck

Next month, Disney will launch ESPN Plus, a long-awaited streaming service tied to ESPN’s impressive sports lineup. But don’t go getting too excited yet, because Disney has confirmed that the $5-a-month streaming service won’t show any of the sports or events you can watch on ESPN’s cable channels.

Yep: Right now, in 2018, facing a cable industry that’s in major decline and a media industry in the midst of disruption from Netflix, Google, and Amazon, Disney is launching an ESPN streaming service that’s good for watching college softball and not a lot else.

As Recode spotted, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors during the company’s earnings call that ESPN Plus will feature content “not currently featured on the main channels.” Rather than serve as a way for consumers to watch ESPN without a cable package, like HBO Now, ESPN Plus is basically going to be a dumping ground for college sports, things that are popular in Europe, and perhaps out-of-market hockey games for exiled Canadians.

If you want to watch major sporting events, you’re still going to need a a cable subscription, or at least a more expensive streaming TV package, which normally starts at around $35 per month. – READ MORE

ESPN writer Jemele Hill took another shot at President Trump Sunday, accusing him of using “racial pornography” to rally his voting base.

Hill made the comments in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation with Al Sharpton” in response to a question about Trump’s State of the Union address.

In his speech to Congress Tuesday, Trump appeared to take a jab at players protesting during the national anthem. While acknowledging a young boy who had organized a campaign to put flags on veterans’ graves, Trump said his actions were “why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

“I think this is going to be probably a constant theme for the president,” Hill said, “because it’s a very easy dog whistle, it’s low-hanging fruit, it’s what I like to call racial pornography because it’s a way to stoke his base.” – READ MORE