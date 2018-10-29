Eric Trump: Pull Politics Out of It, The ‘Deranged’ Pittsburgh Shooter ‘Doesn’t Represent the Right’

Speaking with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, the Trump son made it clear, at least in his view, Bowers was deranged.

“At the end of the day, this is obviously a very sick, deranged human — A sick, deranged person to do this,” Eric Trump said. “It seems we have gotten to a point in life and society where everything has to be kind of politicized…Somebody has to point a political finger at absolutely everything.”

He added: “At the end of the day this guy is a sick sick sick person. He did the most unthinkable thing imaginable. He went to a place of worship, shot it up. Again, there are 11 people who are dead now because of it. I think we should try to pull politics out of it. This person doesn’t represent the left. He doesn’t represent the right. The person was sick, deranged. Again, I truly, truly hope if found guilty, which he will be, that he gets the death penalty.” – READ MORE