Eric Trump, Lara welcome first son

There’s a new member of the Trump family.

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. The new father announced the birth of his son on Twitter with a sweet photo of the newborn.

[email protected] and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

President Trump's son, Eric, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday.
Fox News Fox News
