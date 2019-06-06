Eric Swalwell Reiterates Pledge to Take AR-15s from Law-Abiding Citizens

During a June 4, 2019, appearance on The View Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell reiterated his pledge to take AR-15s and similar rifles away from law-abiding citizens.

ABC News quoted Swalwell saying, “Ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America. I’m the only candidate calling for that.”

Swalwell has been making this push for over a year, and it has morphed into the central component of his current campaign. His ban has gone through many revisions along the way, but one thing has stayed constant–commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles will be banned and taken from law-abiding citizens. Those who do not comply will face punishment that falls somewhere between jail time and being nuked.