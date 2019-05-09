Eric Swalwell Compares Russian Meddling To 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell compared the investigation into potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to the September 11 terrorist attacks Wednesday.

Swalwell, a 2020 presidential candidate, also compared U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pearl Harbor, mentioning former President Franklin D. Roosevelt did not call the emperor of Japan after the bombing.

The California Democrat also asked why Trump called Putin, citing former President George W. Bush for not calling Osama bin Laden after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Remember that time Pearl Harbor was bombed and FDR called the Emperor of Japan? Or the time the Twin Towers were struck and Bush ringed Osama Bin Laden? No? I don’t either. So why’d @realDonaldTrump call Putin after the Mueller Report was released? #CommanderInCheat — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 8, 2019

Swalwell’s comments come as House Democrats are fighting to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not breaking the law by releasing the full unredacted Mueller report.

“Chairman Nadler knows full subpoena compliance requires Attorney General Barr to break the law. Yet, instead of introducing legislation allowing the attorney general to provide Congress grand jury material, Democrats move to hold him in contempt,” House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins said in a Monday statement.

Swalwell ignored the question of whether he would be in favor of impeaching either Barr or Trump.

