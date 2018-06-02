Politics
Eric Holder’s in New Hampshire, and he’s already testing a possible campaign slogan
Former Attorney General Eric Holder has said he’s considering a run for the Democrat nomination in 2020, and his visit to New Hampshire today would indicate that he’s serious about that:
He’s running pic.twitter.com/ZX5Qu58TOv
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 1, 2018
. @EricHolder wrapping in NH by calling for a new era of "American engagement."
"We can make this country better. It’s not about making this country great again. It is great. But it could be better."
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 1, 2018
“Make America Better Again” has an interesting ring to it. “Contempt of Congress We Can Believe In” probably won’t get close to making the cut. – READ MORE
twitchy.com