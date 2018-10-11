Eric Holder: ‘When they go low, we kick them’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.

“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Mr. Holder’s comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is “proud as hell” and has to be willing to fight.

“The reality is if we don’t win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country,” Mr. Holder said. – READ MORE

Barack Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder is fuming over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

So angry is the one-time top lawman that he questions the legitimacy of the highest court in America — simply because a fairly-elected Republican president installed a conservative judge. And he wants everyone who opposed Kavanaugh to use their “rage” to “be rid of these people.”

With the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the process which led to it, (and the treatment of Merrick Garland), the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned. The Court must now prove – through its work – that it is worthy of the nation’s trust. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 6, 2018