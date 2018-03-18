Eric Holder Weighs in on McCabe Firing: It’s ‘Dangerous’ to Attempt to Please ‘Erratic President’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is among the high-profile people who are speaking out on the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe two days before he was set to retire, Holder said the decision was cruel at the very least but warned it’s also dangerous to “please an increasingly erratic President”:

Analyze McCabe firing on two levels: the substance and the timing. We don’t know enough about the substance yet. The timing appears cruel and a cave that compromised DOJ independence to please an increasingly erratic President who should’ve played no role here. This is dangerous — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 17, 2018

Among those who are speaking out is McCabe himself. In a statement after being fired, McCabe said he was being singled out. – READ MORE

