Eric Holder Tweets a Disturbing Warning to Trump on Coronavirus with a Photo of an Assassinated President

Well, this is beyond creepy.

Eric Holder, along with many other D.C. swamp creatures, is attacking President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, but Holder definitely took it to a weird place.

The former Attorney General issued out a tweet where he suggested that Trump wasn’t prepared for the virus and included a photo of assassinated president John F. Kennedy and his brother who was also killed.

Does anyone think that if there were a consequential national security/economic crisis that this Administration has the intellectual capacity and policy acumen to navigate the nation through it? The answer, frighteningly, is no. Now we have the coronavirus and they have no idea. pic.twitter.com/Yr3K0SKtfi — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 26, 2020

Lots of other twitter users also saw this as a cryptic threat against the president and were quick to point it out.

“This is bigger then @BarackObama admins gender-less bathrooms…let the adults handle this one! I don’t like your f****** picture either…is that code or something? @SecretService @potus @WhiteHouse @SecPompeo” – read more

