Eric Holder Tweets a Disturbing Warning to Trump on Coronavirus with a Photo of an Assassinated President

Share:

Well, this is beyond creepy.

Eric Holder, along with many other D.C. swamp creatures, is attacking President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, but Holder definitely took it to a weird place.

The former Attorney General issued out a tweet where he suggested that Trump wasn’t prepared for the virus and included a photo of assassinated president John F. Kennedy and his brother who was also killed.

Lots of other twitter users also saw this as a cryptic threat against the president and were quick to point it out.

“This is bigger then @BarackObama admins gender-less bathrooms…let the adults handle this one! I don’t like your f****** picture either…is that code or something? @SecretService @potus @WhiteHouse @SecPompeo” – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.