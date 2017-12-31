Eric Holder Tries to Lecture Trump on Rule of Law — Forgets He’s the Only AG Held in Contempt of Congress

President Donald Trump certainly raised a few eyebrows when, during a brief interview with The New York Times, he claimed that he had “the absolute right” to do whatever he wanted to with the DOJ, as IJR previously reported:

“I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department. But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder has commented on the claim:

Wrong/dangerous. Trump doesn’t have absolute rights with DOJ. But women and men there have ABSOLUTE duty to follow Constitution and rule of law – not a man. Career DOJ people have ABSOLUTE right to defy illegal orders. And they will. I know them. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 29, 2017

But people didn’t miss the irony in Holder’s statement either:

Wrong/dangerous: AG &Obama cover up Fast& Furious. ABSOLUTE guilty is AG held in Contempt Of Congress. ILLEGAL= AG &POTUS letting Hezbollah go free in order 2 arm Iran w/nukes. Wondering if F&F ties 2 IRAN deal, & if terrorists R buying U dinner on NewYearsEve bcause U know them — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) December 29, 2017

