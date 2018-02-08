Eric Holder Thinks Robert Mueller could prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice

President Obama’s attorney general said Wednesday he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller legally could prosecute President Trump for obstruction of justice.

“Is there a technical case there now?” Holder said to Politico. “I think so. Now.”

But Holder said Mueller will need to make sure he has a strong case to go after a sitting president. Some Trump allies and legal experts have argued that presidents cannot be charged with obstruction.

“If you’re a prosecutor, you make sure that you are building the best case. Not a technical case, but the best case, you know, that you can,” Holder explained. “You know, the [James] Comey firing. The outreaches to [Director of National Intelligence Dan] Coats and the other intel guys.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, former Attorney General Eric Holder said President Trump is “doing long-term harm” to the intelligence community, adding there will be an impact long after he is gone. When asked by the host if he would make a better president, Holder responded his kids would make a better president than Donald Trump.

“The real problem here is the president,” Holder said. “The president going after named career people. The president saying things about the integrity of those two institutions, the Justice Department, the FBI. No other president has ever said those kinds of things, conducted himself in that and he’s doing long-term harm to the reliability and integrity of the Justice Department and to the FBI. Long after he’s gone, we will see the impact of these attacks.”

“Would you make a better president? How is that? Pretty good the way I snuck that in there, right?” Maddow asked. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Wednesday he’s considering making a run for president.

“I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether or not there’s another chapter,” Mr. Holder said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Mr. Holder is currently fundraising and flexing his political muscles by running former President Barack Obama’s chief political operation, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to try to put their party in better shape ahead of the redrawing of political maps after the 2020 census.

Asked if those were a prelude to running for office, he said “We’ll see.” Pressed again on whether that meant a presidential bid, he again said, “We’ll see.” – READ MORE