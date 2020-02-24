Eric Holder tells journalist Paul Sperry to ‘shut the hell up’ about prosecutor in Andrew McCabe probe

Former Attorney General Eric Holder lashed out at journalist and author Paul Sperry on Twitter Wednesday, telling Sperry that he should “shut the hell up” about federal prosecutor Molly Gaston’s donations to former President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, Sperry had tweeted that Gaston, an assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C., had signed off on a letter informing the attorney for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that the government would not pursue charges against McCabe.

Sperry tweeted that Gaston “is Democrat who’s given thousands to Dems including Obama & who once worked for Dem side of House Oversight & whose mother worked for WaPo .”

Why don’t you shut the hell up. Your bias is showing. I bet you’ve never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you-who want to use the justice system for political reasons-are both dangerous and ignorant. The case was-like you-an obvious loser. https://t.co/MdOq8u78Yy — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 19, 2020

– READ MORE

