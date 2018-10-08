Eric Holder: Supreme Court’s ‘Legitimacy’ in Question with Kavanaugh Confirmed

Attorney General Eric Holder Claimed Saturday The Senate’s Confirmation Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh Raises Concerns About The Supreme Court’s “legitimacy.”

“With the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the process which led to it, (and the treatment of Merrick Garland), the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned,” the Obama-era official tweeted. “The Court must now prove – through its work – that it is worthy of the nation’s trust.”

With the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the process which led to it, (and the treatment of Merrick Garland), the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned. The Court must now prove – through its work – that it is worthy of the nation’s trust. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 6, 2018

The eyebrow-raising remark comes after Holder, who served as Attorney General under President Barack Obama between 2009 to 2015, criticized Republicans for blocking the Senate from voting on Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, while urging voters to channel their anger at the ballot box as the midterm elections fast approach. – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Tuesday that President Trump’s decision to declassify FISA court documents and Justice Department messages about the Russia investigation is “an especially dangerous abuse of power.”

Mr. Holder criticized Mr. Trump for holding, “his self-interest about the national security interests of the country.”

This is an especially dangerous abuse of power by this President. He places his self interest above the national security interests of the country. https://t.co/KJohV6V3tY — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 18, 2018

Mr. Trump announced the move Monday afternoon, after repeated requests from Republicans in both chambers of Congress.- READ MORE