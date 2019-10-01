Eric Holder: ‘Republicans Are Going to Cheat’ in 2020 (VIDEO)

Former attorney general Eric Holder said “the reality” of the 2020 presidential election is that Republicans will “cheat.”

Holder, who served in Barack Obama’s administration, expressed confidence in Democrats’ 2020 electoral chances during a Monday interview on The Breakfast Club radio show. Host Charlamagne tha God challenged that view, and Holder responded that Democrats must be prepared for a tough fight against cheating Republicans.

“It’s going to be hard because the reality is that Republicans are going to cheat,” Holder said. “They’re going to try to keep people away from the polls. They’re going to move polling places. They’re going to do a whole variety of things.”

Charlamagne said he doubts President Donald Trump would leave the White House if a Democrat were to win the presidency in 2020, saying Trump would likely be sent to prison. Holder said he had dismissed that scenario when he first heard it suggested, but now he finds it plausible. – READ MORE