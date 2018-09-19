Eric Holder: Declassifying FISA documents is ‘an especially dangerous abuse of power’

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Tuesday that President Trump’s decision to declassify FISA court documents and Justice Department messages about the Russia investigation is “an especially dangerous abuse of power.”

Mr. Holder criticized Mr. Trump for holding, “his self-interest about the national security interests of the country.”

This is an especially dangerous abuse of power by this President. He places his self interest above the national security interests of the country. https://t.co/KJohV6V3tY — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 18, 2018

Mr. Trump announced the move Monday afternoon, after repeated requests from Republicans in both chambers of Congress.- READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said it is “laughable” to claim President Trump’s order Monday to declassify documents related to the Russia investigation is a danger to national security.

The “mainstream media” is “buying the Kool-Aid,” Nunes, R-Calif., said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reacting to a warning given hours earlier by his Democratic counterpart on the intelligence panel.

In a statement, Rep. Adam Schiff called Trump’s order a “clear abuse of power” and said he was previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider the release of these materials the stepping past a “red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods.”

Nunes brushed off what he described as a political “play call,” which has been echoed by other Democrats, politicos, and legal experts. “It’s laughable that they are saying this will somehow endanger national security,” Nunes said. “This is really full transparency for the American people.” – READ MORE