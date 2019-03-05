Eric Holder Announces Big Decision About 2020

Holder is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

“[We need] somebody who has the vision for the job, somebody who has got the necessary experience, somebody who has the capacity, physical as well as mental,” Holder said in New Hampshire in June 2018, according to CNN. “Somebody who also has the ability to inspire people, to make people believe government can be the force for good … have to be able to move people, to bring up together in ways this President has clearly not done.”

Holder had a lot of firsts during his six-year tenure as attorney general. He was the nation’s first black attorney general, acting or confirmed. But he was also the first member of a president’s cabinet to be held in contempt of Congress in history, according to Politico.

Two hundred fifty-five members of Congress, including 17 Democrats, voted for a criminal contempt resolution for Holder after evidence emerged that he allegedly knew more than previously thought about the ill-fated Operation Fast and Furious that imploded in 2010.

After leaving his post as attorney general, Holder became chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which says its aim is to fight alleged Republican gerrymandering, reported Politico. The NDRC has ties to Marc Elias, a former Clinton campaign lawyer who was active in many lawsuits related to vote counting in the 2018 midterm election.

Holder caught flak for switching up former first lady Michelle Obama’s axiom “When they go low, we go high” in October 2018.

“When they go low, we kick them,” he said at a campaign event for failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Another tidbit that might have haunted Holder on the campaign trail: a photo of him with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at soul singer Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Aug. 31.

Democrats who have tossed their hats into the ring for 2020 include New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Delaware Rep. John Delaney.

