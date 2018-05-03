True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Eric Garland has dropped ‘the HOTTEST Kanye Take EVER written’

Posted on by
Share:

Earlier today, Alex Jones teased an “Infowars exclusive” featuring Kanye West.

When Eric Garland got wind of that, the wheels in his head started turning. But it looks like they were turning a little too fast:

https://twitter.com/ericgarland/status/991738642573004802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2018%2F05%2F02%2Fgame-over-eric-garland-has-dropped-the-hottest-kanye-take-ever-written-its-not-even-close%2F

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

GAME OVER! Eric Garland has dropped 'the HOTTEST Kanye Take EVER written' (it's not even CLOSE!)
GAME OVER! Eric Garland has dropped 'the HOTTEST Kanye Take EVER written' (it's not even CLOSE!)

"Time for some lame theory."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: