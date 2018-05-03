Eric Garland has dropped ‘the HOTTEST Kanye Take EVER written’

Earlier today, Alex Jones teased an “Infowars exclusive” featuring Kanye West.

When Eric Garland got wind of that, the wheels in his head started turning. But it looks like they were turning a little too fast:

Both are witting (or, implausibly, unwitting) at least assets of Russian intelligence, be it through Roger Stone (likely Jones' case) or other corrupt elements. https://t.co/hWCaZ5J5c2 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) May 2, 2018

Kanye's recent coordinations with Trump, along with his use of inflammatory rhetoric and symbols (Confederate Flag) reek of "provokatsiya." — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) May 2, 2018

https://twitter.com/ericgarland/status/991738642573004802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2018%2F05%2F02%2Fgame-over-eric-garland-has-dropped-the-hottest-kanye-take-ever-written-its-not-even-close%2F

Two days prior, November 13, 2016: Kanye meets at Trump Tower before departing for Moscow. 🧐 https://t.co/ItiWEC2y7b — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) May 2, 2018

