Eric Clapton says his musician friends cut him off after he spoke out about his ‘disastrous’ vaccine side effects: ‘I just don’t hear from them anymore’

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton said his musician friends stopped communicating with him after he recently spoke out about his “disastrous” COVID-19 side effects.

“I’ve tried to reach out to fellow musicians,” Clapton said during a video Q&A mostly about his COVID-19 vaccine experience and his reaction to the powers-that-be afterward. “I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails any more. It’s quite noticeable.”

Clapton’s aforementioned statements come at the very end of the below video, just before the 24-minute mark — but the whole interview is pretty eye-opening:

According to Vulture.com, Clapton also said, “I was ostracized. And I could feel that everywhere.”

Clapton added that after speaking out he “did get some flack from the people I least wanted to get flack from,” but on the positive side he welcomed the prospect of “becoming a nuisance for . I’d love to be an annoyance to some of them that sit ’round that table; that would give me tremendous satisfaction.”

He also called out the pro-lockdown, pro-vaccine contingent’s use of “propaganda” and their “making it so that you’re responsible for other people’s lives” if you don’t do everything you’re told to do: “I could be labeled a murderer, and people would really believe that.”- READ MORE

